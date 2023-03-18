Real estate prices in Montpellier and its surroundings

Crest: prized, so prized

• Old apartments: €2,500 – €5,000/m2

The historic center remains a safe bet at a high price. Since the Covid, having an exterior is a main criterion. “An apartment with a terrace or a tropézienne is priceless, summarizes Katia Auché, from the Styles agency. Renovated in a trendy district, an apartment costs between €4,000 and €6,000/m2. » Prices can become exorbitant in micromarkets like rue Foch or place de la Canourgue, where this apartment in a bourgeois building sold for 6,000 €/m with major work to do.2. “In less “mythical” streets, you can find decent properties at €4,000 or €4,500/m2 », specifies this agent. You have to go south of the Comédie, in the streets near the station or the suburbs, to buy cheaper. Studios, in high demand by investors, are becoming scarce. “It leaves during the day. » Including at €6,000/m2.

All about real estate in Montpellier and its region Find our file to know the latest trends and real estate prices in Montpellier, Béziers, on the coast, in Nîmes and Uzès, in the Cévennes and in Lozère, in Aude and Pyrénées-Orientales.

Port-Marianne: for wealthy buyers

• Old apartments: €4,000 – €6,000/m2

• New apartments: €4,500 – €8,000/m2

The city’s contemporary showcase is its most popular market, along with the Ecusson. Prices there have risen spectacularly, both for resale and in