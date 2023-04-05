Statement after indictment in 34 points: Trump speaks of “massive electoral interference”

After the sensational reading of the indictment against Donald Trump in New York, the former US President has protested his innocence. “The only crime I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation against those who seek to destroy it,” the Republican told supporters Tuesday night (local time) at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, home.

It was the 76-year-old’s first public speech after the indictment hearing in New York, from where he had just returned.

In Manhattan, he had to appear in court for the reading of the indictment on Tuesday, where he was confronted with the details of the historic indictment. Trump pleaded not guilty in court.

The charges against him are “massive electoral interference on a scale that our country has never seen before,” Trump criticized during his appearance in Mar-a-Lago. He is running as his party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

“I never thought something like this could happen in America,” Trump said, referring to the indictment and lamenting that the country was going down the drain under Democratic leadership.

The Republican portrays the prosecution against him as a politically motivated attempt by his opponents to eliminate him for the 2024 election. He also called the indictment ridiculous and prosecutor Alvin Bragg a failure.

All-out attack against the judiciary and democrats

“Our justice system has become lawless,” Trump ranted in his nearly 30-minute speech. The Democrats tried to abuse it to win elections.

“We are a nation in decline. And now these radical left-wing crazies want to influence our elections with the help of law enforcement agencies,” he complained. “We can’t allow that.”

In a more muted tone, Trump detailed the various legal cases against him, from dealing with classified documents seized in Mar-a-Lago to the Georgia state election interference case.

The case of the seized secret documents is being pursued by a “crazy special prosecutor,” Trump said, referring to prosecutor Jack Smith.

34 charges

Trump is the first former president in US history to face criminal charges. In the indictment, the public prosecutor’s office accuses him of falsifying business documents in 34 cases.

Charges against ex-president Trump charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records

He wanted to hide harmful information and illegal activities before and after the 2016 presidential election. At the center of the allegations is the payment of hush money to a porn actress.

Trump and others have systematically tried to identify negative information about him, suppress it with money and thus increase his chances in the 2016 presidential election. Attempts to violate electoral laws are among the criminal activities he has tried to cover up.

This is how it goes

The further procedure after the indictment is read out will take a long time. Before a trial there is a series of hearings and the opportunity to make various applications. Trump’s lawyers could try to delay the processes and bring a process to burst.

Trump himself is not scheduled to appear in court again until December 4, less than a year before the presidential election in November 2024. The internal party primaries are expected to begin in February 2024.

A trial and a potential conviction in the New York case could at best affect Trump’s plans for a renewed presidential candidacy from a political point of view. In purely legal terms, on the other hand, Trump could theoretically also compete as a convicted criminal in the election.

Prosecutors suggested January 2024 as a possible start date for Trump’s trial, but the defense has argued for a later date – in late spring 2024. The judge said it was prudent to proceed as soon as possible. (AP, Reuters)

