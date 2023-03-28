Since it premiered as a mom, in June 2022, Maya Nazor He has shared several of the moments he enjoys with his baby through social networks lukason of his ex-partner Ángel Quezada, rapper from Guanajuato better known as Santa Fe Klan.

“Welcome to the world, my child. Here I am waiting for you, son, to take care of you and your mother forever,” was the publication that the singer-songwriter made when his firstborn was born. However, the relationship between him and the influencer from Cuernavaca came to an end.

The model also has more than 4.7 million followers on her Instagram profile and, there is no doubt, that she is one of the most stylish moms on the networks by continuing to paralyze the platforms with her photos in which, in addition to showing off her outfits, more spicy and shows part of her life as a mother, she also reveals different thoughts of life.

Maya Nazor shares Luka’s first words

Maya Nazor shares her son’s first words with the Santa Fe Klan.



Now, Maya Nazor shared a video on Instagram where she recorded the moment of little Luka’s first words; as well as another clip in which her baby can be seen taking her first steps and enjoying her toys accompanied by her mother.

It is worth remembering that for a few weeks the influencer has been publishing different dances and stories through her social networks that the public has interpreted as hints towards the Santa Fe Klan and her new partner.

What happened to the Santa Fe Klan and his wife?

Maya Nazor shares her son’s first words with the Santa Fe Klan.



The relationship of the two celebrities began in August 2021, after both agreed to meet after talking for a while on social networks, after this and Nazor’s pregnancy, everything seemed to be going well for the couple.

However, after Luka’s birth, both began to stop uploading photos together, which raised suspicions that were later confirmed by Maya Nazor when she spoke about the subject and assured that she had ended her sentimental relationship with the Santa Fe Klan.

