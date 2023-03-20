Jenna Ortega would have preferred Wednesday to flop and did not believe in the success of the series

During an interview given to The Times U.K, Jenna Ortega confided without language of wood “regret the immense success” from the Netflix series.
Jenna Ortega to hesitated a lot before accepting the role of Wednesday in the eponymous series showrun by Tim Burton. Moreover, she had initially refused to play the eldest daughter of The Addams Family, and this, for several reasons. The first is that his deepest desire was to make films. As she revealed to The Times U.Kthe 20-year-old actress had fear of locking oneself in the box of the small screen by accepting a new role on television. “I’ve done so much TV in my life, all I ever wanted to do was film… I was afraid that signing on for a series would stop me from having other roles that I really wanted and that were close to my heart” she confided. The second reason for his multiple refusals was his fear of relive fan adoration, which she had already known after starring in a Disney program when she was younger. However, she was not really worried about this detail sinceshe did not believe in the success of Wednesday on Netflix, wrongly.
Wednesday : Jenna Ortega regrets the huge success of the Netflix series
Jenna Ortega was far from imagining that Wednesday make such a box. “I thought no one was going to watch this show. That it would just be a little gem that few people find, that many ignore” she revealed, without language of wood. When the reporter for the British daily asked him if it would have been “preferable” that the series make a little less noise, the actress responded with a simple and honest “Oui”. The fault certainly to her bad experience when she was younger, where she had lived badly “the fact of having become a public figure”. “I felt like a people’s princess. I didn’t really feel like myself. Then it started to slow down and I lived a pretty normal life… Until Wednesday”she revealed.
Jenna Ortega: the outspokenness that disturbs
Although Jenna Ortega is still at the start of her career, she does not hesitate to say loud and clear what she thinks. The 20-year-old actress recently revealed that she took great creative liberties during the filming of Wednesday sometimes daring “lack of professionalism by simply changing the texts of his heroine”. And for good reason, she considers that “his character lines sometimes didn’t make sense with his personality.” A daring speech considered rude by producer Steven S. DeKnight. On his Twitter account, he explained that “this kind of statement is pretentious and toxic”. For him it is a direct lack of respect towards the producers and writers of the Netflix series. “I love his work, but life is too short to deal with people like that in the business”he concluded.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias