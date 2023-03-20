EU states want to supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 20, 2023

Diplomats confirm: EU states want to supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells




  • The EU states want to supply Ukraine with a million new artillery shells for the fight against Russia in the next twelve months.
  • This was confirmed by several diplomats on Monday during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

More to come.

Surf tip: Taxpayers and the EU – Arms deliveries to Ukraine: who pays for all this

All other news about the war against Ukraine in the FOCUS online news ticker.

til/dpa

