“It was incredible”: Juliette Armanet very moved when speaking of her grandmother, suffering from a terrible disease (VIDEO)

This Friday, March 17, Juliette Armanet was invited to the show As an aside. The singer returned with great emotion to the documentary she made about her grandmother suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
Juliette Armanet is one of the essential singers of the French music scene. The proof: Canal+ is broadcasting her concert as a bonus and live from the Accor Arena in Paris this Friday, March 17 – where she is currently playing to sold-out crowds. The singer has revived the flame of French variety, which she has brought up to date with disco inspirations and sharp references. However, before embarking entirely on music, Juliette Armanet was a journalist at until. She produced several reports at that time, one of which is still particularly close to her heart.
“My grandmother had Alzheimer’s disease which was a horrible disease”
This Friday March 17, Juliette Armanet was Nathalie Levy’s guest on the show As an aside. The presenter showed him during their exchange a sequence from one of his documentaries entitled Alzheimer’s children in which she had followed her grandmother Paulette, suffering from the terrible disease of oblivion. The singer did not manage to hide her pain and her emotion by rediscovering these images. “It was a documentary that I chose to do at a time in my grandmother’s life that was a tipping point. Because my grandmother was an excellent pianist and she never made her life out of it, but it was her whole life.”, she began. “At that time in her life, my grandmother had Alzheimer’s disease, which was a horrible disease. But it was a tipping point… She couldn’t remember anything, her name, her first name, who she was, had she had children, but there was still a place in her life that was the one that brought her back to the consciousness of herself and of the world: it was the music.”
“She couldn’t remember when she half raised me”
Juliette Armanet then explained that the piano was of crucial importance when her grandmother was ill. “So when I was playing the piano for her, she had no idea who I was, she couldn’t remember when she had half-raised me, taken care of me a lot, but when I I was playing the piano for her, suddenly she was totally herself again. His relationship to the world was totally fluid, it was his territory of conscience and freedom.“, she confided. Before concluding, “And it fascinated me to see that this woman who said fork instead of hello, who had the parting the wrong way and who no longer even remembered her own first name, that the music remained against all odds its place of resistance. It was amazing!”