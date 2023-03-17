Presidents and former leaders of Ibero-America announced the formation of the Libertad y Democracia Group

William Lasso -President of Ecuador-, Mario Abdo -the president of Paraguay-, Mauricio Macri -former president of Argentina-, Felipe Calderon -former president of Mexico-, vincent fox -former president of Mexico-, ivan duke -former president of Colombia-, Andres Pastrana -former president of Colombia-, sebastian pinera -former president of Chile-, Jorge Quiroga -former president of Bolivia-, Mariano Rajoy -former president of Spain- and Jose Maria Aznar -former president of Spain- founded a new international political coalition: the “Freedom and Democracy Group”.

The official presentation of the group takes place this Friday at the Casona de Las Condes of the Andrés Bello University, in Chile, and is attended by former presidents Pastrana, Quiroga and Piñera.

Aznar, Calderón, Rajoy, Duque and Macri participate virtually in the meeting, which is broadcast on YouTube.

“We believe that it is necessary to organize ourselves to defend freedom and democracy in our continent,” he declared. Pinera this Friday in the first meeting of the Group in Chile. And he claimed that “Latin America continues to be an underdeveloped continent.”

“Many threats are present in Latin America and this group was born to be an important contribution in this eternal struggle that men and women have had between those who believe between freedom and democracy and between those who believe in oppression and dictatorship”, concluded the former Chilean president.

The former Spanish president Jose Maria Aznar He added that “freedom must be the basis for generating viable societies, for economic growth and for the stability of political systems.” AND calderon He stated that “the most important threat in Mexico is the alliance of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador with organized crime.”

Rajoy pointed out that joins the Group because it believes in the values ​​of freedom, respect for human rights and the rule of law. “Ibero-America has to be with the democracies because it is the system that generates the most growth; there is a lot of data in recent history that shows that by working things can get better,” she said.

“This is not a club of ex-presidents, it was born with us but it transcends us and seeks to defeat post-truth by defending real information,” he warned. Duke. “We want to build a new leadership capacity against populism,” he said, noting that the Group’s focus “is to be a regional presence to produce proposals.”

Macri He spoke of the panorama in Argentina and described the government of Alberto Fernández as “a government without direction, without a plan, that only kicks the problems forward, problems that are going to be very difficult to solve” and “a government that says that inflation is a psychological problem in Argentines”. But he assured that there is a “huge future” for the country and that he will be collaborating from the place where he believes he can contribute the most.

Quiroga, Piñera and Pastrana attended the first meeting of the Group in Chile

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Libertad y Democracia Group remarked that, among its objectives, it seeks “To have a space for reflection, coordination, dialogue and action to strengthen freedom and democracy in Latin America”.

“The undersigned Ibero-American heads and former heads of State and Government declare our conviction that the full validity of freedom, democracy, justice and progress require the protection and unrestricted respect of human rightsa solid Rule of Law, an effective separation of State Powers, free and fair elections, freedom of expression and information, probity and transparency and protection of the environment and nature”, stated the Group’s presentation statement.

And he added: “To advance these objectives, this Group will propose to the Ibero-American governments and their civil societies, initiatives that allow progress in these priorities, including studies, meetings, seminars, publications, dialogues, promotion, facilitation and democratic mediation.”

DEVELOPING…

Keep reading:

Argentine ambassador Gabriel Fuks left Ecuador

Gabriel Boric: “The relationship with Venezuela is not easy, but there is a will to work”

The exiled Nicaraguan journalist Wilfredo Miranda denounced the blocking of his bank accounts