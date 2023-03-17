Institutions provide $150,000 of FIDEAGRO seed capital for small producers

On this day, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) began the delivery of $150,000 of seed capital from the Special Trust for the Agricultural Sector (FIDEAGRO) to small Salvadoran entrepreneurs.

The act of the first 18 granting of non-reimbursable funds was chaired by Minister Óscar Guardado, who assured that the improvements for the benefit of the sector continue with momentum, since one year after the Legislative Assembly approved the reforms for the expansion of the favored by FIDEAGRO and for seed capital, this is already reaching the real producers.

The Minister recalled that modernization is essential in this initiative, because beyond the financial support of the trust, administered by the Banco de Fomento Agropecuario (BFA), it is sought that producers have the necessary tools to increase productivity, and that is where technicians from the National Center for Agricultural and Forestry Technology (CENTA) will advise those who receive the funds.

“We want a new agro-productive, sustainable and sustainable El Salvador. With a strengthening of the agricultural institutional framework, we find human talent and technical tools. Obtaining these $150,000 is the result of the work of the Government, where the funds are reaching those who strive for production. With facts and results we can continue to have the credibility of the population. added the holder of the agricultural portfolio.

Likewise, he stressed that this program has a comprehensive structure that includes financing, technical assistance, and dialogue with the different sectors that allow appropriate and timely decisions to be made, and that thanks to the support of the Legislative Assembly, this is now a reality.

Some deputies also participated in the delivery, including Marcela Pineda, who expressed her pride in joining efforts with MAG, CENTA and BFA, because in the past these institutions were not active and the producers had to get ahead without anyone’s support. .

“God gave them a great gift, giving them the possibility of feeding the population. We are making progress and all of you are key pieces in moving the country forward,” said Deputy Pineda.

“We started with an amount of $150,000, of which $1,500 are for each of the small agricultural producers, with this we want to encourage the entrepreneur so that he can later apply to our lines of credit, contributing to the country’s food security, through affordable interest rates for the population. His work is vital to the Salvadoran economy », emphasized the president of the BFA.

Among the producers who received the seed capital there is a high percentage of horticulturists, although there are also poultry and fruit farming projects, from the departments of La Paz, San Vicente, Ahuachapán, Sonsonate and La Libertad.

Likewise, one of the first beneficiaries is Delmi Salinas, from Olocuilta, who is dedicated to the cultivation of spinach, blackberry, chipilín, cilantro and radishes. For her, these funds will allow her to expand with her vegetables and she thanked the central government for their support, while she promised to work as a team to improve her crops and offer a better quality of life for the population.

The delivery of seed capital will continue in the coming days for producers. Everyone will have training from CENTA to ensure the proper implementation of the projects, where the extension agents will be awaiting the accompaniment to ensure the proper use of the funds.

“We continue to work for you. FIDEAGRO’s seed capital is comprehensive, because it includes financing, technical assistance, and marketing.” concluded the director of CENTA, Edgardo Reyes.