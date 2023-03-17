They repair a water mega-leak after 8 hours of waste

Juarez City.- After at least eight hours of waste, the mega water leak on Paseo Triunfo de la República and Vicente Guerrero avenues was repaired this afternoon, residents of the sector reported.

Even so, the streets of the Emiliano Zapata Unit and surrounding areas remain flooded.

This is the second recorded drinking water leak in 15 days, according to the journalistic archive.

The spokesman for the Municipal Board of Water and Sanitation, Daniel Valles, anticipated that the works would continue until 6 in the afternoon.

The official commented that a crew of workers is in the place, attending to a rupture of a 10-inch pipe.

A resident of the sector said that the outbreak began at 7 in the morning, the current of which caused slow traffic on Paseo Triunfo de la República for hours. Around 3:20 p.m. the problem was fixed.

Readers of El Diario share a video that shows the excessive way in which water comes out of a hydrant located in the same sector.