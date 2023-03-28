Jorge Burruchaga: “I am willing to direct Independiente”

After Ricardo Zielinski’s refusal, former soccer player Jorge Burruchaga, one of Independiente’s references, stated that he is willing to lead the Avellaneda club’s First Division squad.

“I am willing to direct Independiente. If they call me, there is no problem,” said Burruchaga, in dialogue with ESPN, after the draw for the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana in Paraguay.

“It is always said that those who are outside or have a sense of belonging to a club, when you have to lend a hand, you have to be there, and I gave it at the time. And directing is what I like, and I’m looking for it. If it is Independent, obviously I would go,” added the winner of the Libertadores and Intercontinental 1984.

For now, Pedro Monzón will remain in office as interim until the match against San Lorenzo.

It should be remembered that last weekend the cast of Avelleneda achieved an important victory against Ciudad de Bolívar, for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup.