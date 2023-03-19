NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L WO pts gf GA x-Boston 68 52 eleven 5 109 256 150 Toronto 69 42 18 9 93 237 187 Tampa Bay 70 42 22 6 90 246 213 Florida 69 35 27 7 77 242 233 Buffalo 68 33 29 6 72 248 249 Ottawa 69 33 31 5 71 218 228 Detroit 68 30 29 9 69 201 224 Montréal 70 27 37 6 60 198 262

Metropolitan Division

GP W L WO pts gf GA Carolina 68 Four. Five fifteen 8 98 229 177 New Jersey 69 44 18 7 95 241 189 New York Rangers 69 40 19 10 90 232 191 New York Islanders 71 36 27 8 80 208 196 Pittsburgh 69 3. 4 25 10 78 223 226 Washington 70 33 30 7 73 218 214 Philadelphia 69 25 32 12 62 181 229 Columbus 68 twenty-one 40 7 49 180 260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L WO pts gf GA Dallas 70 38 19 13 89 243 194 Colorado 68 40 22 6 86 226 191 Minnesota 69 39 22 8 86 205 188 winnipeg 70 39 28 3 81 216 199 Nashville 67 3. 4 25 8 76 191 195 st louis 68 30 33 5 65 215 252 Arizona 70 27 32 eleven 65 199 244 Chicago 69 24 39 6 54 175 244

Pacific Division

GP W L WO pts gf GA Vegas 69 42 twenty-one 6 90 224 195 The Angels 70 40 twenty 10 90 239 227 Edmonton 70 39 23 8 86 274 236 Seattle 69 38 24 7 83 240 223 Calgary 70 31 24 fifteen 77 224 217 Vancouver 68 30 33 5 65 232 260 Anaheim 69 23 36 10 56 182 281 Saint Joseph 70 19 37 14 52 200 269

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to the playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday’s Games

St.Louis 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 5, Carolina 2

Anaheim 7, Columbus 4

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT

Boston 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6, Seattle 4

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 3

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, SW

NY Rangers 6, Pittsburgh 0

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, SW

Dallas 6, Calgary 5, OT

NY Islanders 4, San Jose 1

Arizona 4, Chicago 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.