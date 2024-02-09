Foldable iPhones? Apple is working on two prototypes, its great challenge

MIAMI.- Apple is working on the development of two foldable smartphones and an iPad in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series models, which are currently in the prototype phase, according to a new report by The Information .

The apple company began experimenting with foldable “clamshell” iPhones since 2018, and two of the models are currently being actively tested.

Although it has been speculated that Apple’s first foldable device would be an iPad, this new information specifies that this would be a new line of phones, like the mid-range iPhone SE that the company commonly launches every two years.

What will foldable iPhones be like?

According to the specialized site, a hinge will be incorporated in the middle screen area where the device is divided into two, which will reduce by half the dimensions that can be seen in current iPhones. The intention is for it to remain thin enough, even when folded.

In addition, the possibility of placing the folding screen facing outward has been evaluated, to ensure that the two halves of the screen are exposed to the outside when the mobile phone is closed.

No release date

According to Apple sources, so far there is no set date for the launch of the new folding phones. The technology company is working to solve one of the biggest weaknesses of this type of device, which is the durability of the hinge that allows the panel to fold.

According to experts, the device will only be produced if the panel is completely flat, which will allow the use of accessories such as the Apple Pencil.

Although the company led by Tim Cook has recently held talks with different suppliers to provide the necessary components for a foldable iPhone in two different sizes, the project could be canceled if the final product cannot meet Apple’s design standards, it warns. The Information.

These technical difficulties caused a similar project to be canceled in 2020 and led to an iPad with an 8-inch screen, which Apple has been working on in recent years. Since an iPad could be easier to manufacture because it is thicker than an iPhone.

Old plans

The manufacturer is also making progress in creating an iPad capable of folding. However, this is not the first time that mention has been made of Apple’s plans regarding the launch of foldable devices. In 2021, the firm’s information analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, expressed the intention to launch a foldable 8-inch screen in 2023.

Chi Kuo detailed that the mobile would have a QHD+ resolution and that it could be folded thanks to the use of a flexible OLED glass.

But in 2023 only progress had been made in the development of the screen, and the company still did not have complete prototypes of a folding phone. Ming-Chi Kuo clarified that Apple would introduce a foldable iPhone in 2024, but then the date changed to 2025.

Source: With information from La Vanguardia and EuropaPress