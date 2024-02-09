Man stole 50 iPhones from US store

The California police arrested a man who alone and in front of a group of people stole 50 iPhone phones from the Apple Store on Bay Street Emeryville, in the aforementioned state.

Internet user Helen Casey published a video of the unusual event on X and clarified that the individual acted alone and in broad daylight.

The event occurred last Monday, February 6 at 10:27 am in the city of Emeryville, California.

The material shows the man, African-American, thin and with his face covered by a balaclava, enter the establishment and begin to remove the phones that were on display.

While customers and store workers look at him, the thief puts his cell phones inside his pants.

Finally he leaves the premises and gets into the driver’s seat of a car that he had apparently left parked in the middle of the street.

On Wednesday the Emeryville Police Department reported that it had arrested the offender.

The suspect fled in a vehicle with 50 iPhones, valued at $49,230, the channel detailed. Telemundo.

No one was injured during the robbery or arrest.

Since January 19, 2024, the Emeryville Police Department has had four major thefts reported at the Apple Store and has arrested three people, including the thief in the video, linked to the theft of cell phones for wholesale sales.