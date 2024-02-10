Two dead in Florida when private jet crashes on I-75

MIAMI.- A tragedy struck southwest Florida this Friday, when a private jet with five occupants on board crashed on the I-75 freeway near Naples, according to authorities.

The tragic event took place around 3:15 p.m. (8:15 p.m. GMT), when the jet, identified as a Bombardier Challenger 600, violently impacted the road. Of the five passengers on board, two unfortunately lost their lives in the accident, while the other three managed to evacuate the aircraft successfully, said Robin King, Naples airport spokesperson.

The exact circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, and it is unknown if the jet collided with any vehicles on the freeway. Images broadcast by local media show the plane engulfed in flames, emitting a dense column of black smoke from the shoulder of the road.

According to preliminary reports, moments before the accident, the pilot made an emergency call to the Naples airport control tower, requesting permission for an emergency landing due to the failure of both aircraft engines. Despite immediate authorization from air traffic controllers, the plane failed to reach the runway and was forced to attempt a landing maneuver on the highway.

Southbound I-75 lanes are currently closed. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and find an alternate route.

Authorities have reported that the portion of the highway will be closed in the next 24 hours.

This unfortunate event comes just a week after another plane crash in the state, where a small plane crashed into a trailer park in the northwest, claiming the lives of three people.

