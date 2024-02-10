Panama takes third place in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series

MIAMI.- A solo home run by Iván Herrera gave Panama (Federales de Chiriquí) third place in the 2024 Caribbean Series by beating Curacao (Suns) 5-4.

The Isthmus team, who came from behind in this match, only lost two games in the entire series, both against the finalists. Although they achieved victory against the Dominican Republic in the round-robin, they could not repeat the formula in the semifinal. They knew that this could happen and manager José Mayorga, elected as leader of the All-Star Team, takes the positive and makes a call.

“We knew the format and things didn’t work out yesterday (in the semifinal),” explained the strategist. “We would like to continue participating in the Caribbean Series.”

Panama has shown growth in baseball. They won the tournament in 2019 and had a dream edition this year, but they are asking for support to continue gaining ground.

“We call on private companies and the government to support. If there is support we can continue bringing competitive teams this year,” Mayorga added.