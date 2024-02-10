Cuban musicians play Mawell’s “La Triple M” on violin and saxophone at a wedding in Miami

Can you imagine the song “La Triple M” played on violin and saxophone at a wedding? Two Cuban musicians, violinist Ronny Moreno and saxophonist Hussam El Kutobthey were in charge of making a version of Mawell’s hit for a couple’s cocktail hour in Miami.

The artists’ interpretation could not have been better as they managed to adapt this cast theme with their instruments. without losing the contagious rhythm that characterizes it.

Just look at the wedding attendees dancing “La Triple M” to know that the song is known and that these guys’ version was liked.

Mawell thanked Ronny Moreno and Hussam El Kutob for choosing his song and in his Instagram stories he shared the video.

Instagram Capture / Mawell

“This is not a boy’s game. He who knows, he knows. It was just me, no one else.”, he wrote in the publication, alluding to the success of “La Triple M”, a song with more than 34 million views on YouTube.

Ronny Moreno and Hussam El Kutob have more interpretations of this type covering very popular songs such as “Amargura”, “Provenza”, “Que chimba de vida” or “My ex was right” by Karol G, “Un preview” by Bad Bunny and many others.

Ronny together with the violinist Vanessa Moreno also made a version to “Wapae”, the song by Lenier Mesa with Tekashi 6ix9ineAngel Dior and Bulin 47.

Hussam, for his part, was inspired by his saxophone to play at another wedding “Blessed” by Randy Malcom and Dale Pututi.