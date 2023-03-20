Level of internal financing to the private sector in Mexico

At the end of 2022, total internal financing to the non-financial private sector in Mexico was nine million pesos, according to figures from Banco de México and Inegi.

This level of financing is equivalent to almost half of Mexico’s GDP, and represented a growth of 2.8% year-on-year.

With this result, the negative trend that it presented during the last four years (from 2019 to 2021) is broken.

Private financing is provided by private lenders instead of traditional financing institutions, such as banks or government agencies. It is an alternative financing method that is valid for both individuals and companies.

