Ramadan 2023: Tebboune orders to supply markets with basic products

The President of the Republic, Supreme Head of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired today, Monday, March 20, 2023 the first meeting of the Council of Ministers, after the reshuffle carried out last Thursday.

During this council, two presentations, the first concerns the supply of the market with consumer products during the month of Ramadan 2023 and the second concerns the progress rate of seawater desalination and food projects. drinking water, says a press release from the Presidency of the Republic.

Regarding a joint presentation on the supply of the market with basic products, during the month of Ramadan 2023:

– The President of the Republic has ordered the government to strengthen control and organization, particularly in large cities, in terms of supply, in order to avoid any form of shortage and speculation.

– Move away from austerity, by providing basic products to citizens, and gradually move towards a healthy mode of consumption for the Algerian consumer.

READ ALSO: Ramadan 2023 – traveling to Algeria: Tebboune announces 50% discount for the diaspora

What about water desalination stations?

In addition, during this Council of Ministers, which is the first since the cabinet reshuffle, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune also ordered to apply a 50% reduction on air and sea travel for Algerians in the diaspora. , for this month of Ramadan 2023.

Finally, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the postponement and enrichment of the discussion of the presentation relating to the supply of drinking water and seawater desalination stations, to the next Council of Ministers, to allow the new Minister of Irrigation to update the file and its data.