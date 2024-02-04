Fire victims in Chile rise to 99

SANTIAGO.- The count of victims due to the devastating fires in the Valparaíso region, Chile, It reached 99 people, according to the Legal Medical Service. This tragic event led President Gabriel Boric to decree two days of official mourning starting Monday, stressing that it is the worst tragedy in terms of loss of life since the 2010 earthquake.

The magnitude of the disaster is evident in Quilpué, where more than 1,300 houses have been reduced to rubble, and the city of Viña del Mar, one of the largest and most densely populated, faces the threat of the destruction of a considerable number of homes. President Boric, during his visit to the region, expressed his concern, warning that the number of deaths could increase significantly.

Faced with this critical scenario, a contingent of more than 1,300 military personnel was deployed to deal with the emergency. The priority, according to the authorities, lies in collecting the bodies of the victims that lie in the streets or in places that are difficult to access, alleviating the anguish of the relatives and respecting the demands of the affected neighbors.

The government response is not only limited to immediate action, but also includes long-term measures. The presidential palace of Cerro Castillo, located in Viña del Mar, will become a space for activities and emotional support for children and adolescents who are victims of the tragedy.

Fire curfew

The most affected communes, such as Viña del Mar, Quilpué, Limache and Villa Alemana, are under curfew to facilitate evacuations and emergency operations. Boric, who declared a state of emergency due to a catastrophe in the area, highlights that the priority continues to be saving lives and controlling the numerous fire outbreaks.

The situation is complicated by the possibility that some fires have been intentionally set, according to authorities. As a preventive measure, the transportation of fuel in drums was prohibited in the area, along with the suspension of large sporting events and other activities that involve handling fire.

In addition to human losses, damage to critical infrastructure, communications and essential services has been recorded. More than 22,000 people are without electricity, and almost 30,000 lack water in the region. Approximately 226 telecommunications antennas have been affected by the fire, causing communications outages.

Source: With information from AP