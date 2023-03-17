In the event of dissolution, the RN will not present candidates against the LRs who will vote for the motion of censure

The president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, called on C8 on Friday on LR deputies to “have the courage to resist pressure and macronie”.

A very clear foot call to the right. The president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, announced this Friday on C8 that in the event of the dissolution of the National Assembly, his party will not present candidates in the constituencies where LR deputies have voted a motion of censure against the government. after his use of 49.3 to push through the pension reform.

“All the opposition movements must put the interest of the French (…) before the interest of political parties”, he said in “Touche pas à mon poste”.

“I know there are a lot of people in Republicans who are wavering,” he added. The MEP called on LR parliamentarians to “have the courage to resist pressure and macronie”.

“Stop sectarianism”

Bardella declared that “in the event of the dissolution of the National Assembly, the National Rally will not present candidates in the constituencies where the Republican deputies would vote with us for the motion of censure”.

“I’m not buying votes, I’m saying let’s stop bigotry,” he said.

A motion of censure passed would force the government to resign, which could lead to a replica of Emmanuel Macron with a dissolution of the National Assembly, as had done it Charles de Gaulle in 1962. According the infographics of Figaroof the 31 duels between an LR candidate and an RN candidate in the second round of the legislative elections in 2022, only one was won by the RN candidate.

The essential LR voices

Two motions of censure were tabled on Friday in an attempt to overthrow the government, the day after its decision to use 49.3 to push through the much-contested pension reform. The RN group filed one, while the Liot group filed a “transpartisan” censure motion co-signed by elected officials from Nupes. The latter is more likely to be voted on by right-wing MPs unfavorable to pension reform.

MP RN Laure Lavalette clarified on Friday that group will vote “all the motions of censure presented”. The uncertainty concerns above all the voices of the LRs, essential to have a motion adopted. On Thursday, the party’s president, Eric Ciotti, said: “we will not associate ourselves with any motion of censure and will not vote on any motion of censure”. A few right-wing MPs, however, have declared their wish to vote for a motion.