Video: Patient is thrown from the second floor in the Reynosa hospital

Reynosa.- A patient jumped from the second floor into Hospital 270 de Especialidades to demand quick care, reported the IMSS management in Reynosa.

The man was uninjured and was released today.

In a video circulating on networks, the patient is seen on a horizontal structure with a trash can.

A nurse warns him that he may fall, but the man jumped from a height of four meters, fell and began to scream.

“The patient was immediately taken to the Emergency Department, where he was treated, stabilized and admitted again to follow up on his state of health,” the IMSS reported in a statement.

According to versions of the personnel who treated him, the unidentified patient only suffered a severe blow to one side of the body and it was ruled out that he had fractures or any physical damage that warranted his intervention.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 11 due to a physical problem in his shoulder, the result of an accident at his home.

He suffered from a dislocation that was treated and it was not necessary to operate, but the man became desperate when he complained that he was not being treated as it should be.

“The patient is in stable health,” stressed the IMSS Directorate in Reynosa.

Hospital 270 personnel confirmed today that he was discharged and is now at home, but refused to identify him.

The version that the patient suffered from schizophrenia, as was said in networks, was not confirmed by the Hospital management.