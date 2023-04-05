Reopening planned for May 11 after moving – new store – old furniture: Globetrotter opens Re:Think store in Bonn

Globetrotter Equipment GmbH

On May 11th, the time has finally come: The outdoor outfitter Globetrotter is opening the doors of its new Re:Think store in Bonn’s Weststadt. The unique, sustainable concept: A large part of the furniture from the previous tenant, Conrad Electronic, was taken over and continued to be used. In addition, the new branch will offer customers numerous sustainable offers, such as their own repair workshop and 2nd hand purchase and sales.

“The Re:Think Store is one of the most exciting experiments we have ever dared at Globetrotter. We wanted to make the store as sustainable as possible – and nothing is more sustainable than using materials that are already there,” says Globetrotter CEO Andreas birder. “The big challenge with this project was to turn an electronics store into a globetrotter store.”

The special thing about the concept: Large parts of the inventory from the previous tenant were reused and partly converted into something completely new – such as a large bear sculpture made of waste or a test track for hiking shoes, in which old materials were installed according to the patchwork principle. In addition, other used inventory from other Globetrotter branches was reused. Exactly how these were rededicated is explained using display boards and exhibits in the store.

The innovative store concept was developed and implemented by dan pearlman and loom shopexpansion. Volker Katschinski, responsible Creative Director at dan pearlman, reports on the cooperation: “With more than 20 years of experience in retail design, the Globetrotter Store is the first store of my career that thinks sustainability radically and consistently to the end. Old becomes new with almost 100 percent recycling and upcycling. I am pleased that I was able to do pioneering work for Globetrotter and combine a real experience with well thought-out services and a sustainable design.”

“Sustainable shopfitting projects are still very challenging today, as innovative approaches have to be implemented in a rather less sustainable industry, in which a lot is going on right now. The Re:Think store is a great example of how the re- and further use of stock and material can be creatively implemented in a sustainable store concept. Such groundbreaking innovations today are the shopfitting standard of tomorrow,” says Eva Schall, Head of Sustainability at loom.

Enlarged store with an expanded range

Covering an area of ​​2,150m², the new branch offers significantly more space on two floors than the old premises on Vorgebirgsstraße. They also offer more space for well-known offers, such as outlet and second-hand, but also for new ones, such as shop-in-shop areas of the well-known outdoor brands Fjällräven, Rab, Icebreaker and Frilufts. The new, in-house workshop will offer a central point of contact: Here, beloved pieces of equipment can be repaired and cared for directly on site. The so-called club hut is the heart of the store: This is where the local outdoor community comes together for workshops and lectures.

In the new, enlarged branch, Globetrotter will create a large number of new jobs – both full-time and part-time. Temporary workers are also still being sought. You can find all vacancies under karriere.globetrotter.de.

At the opening of the store on May 11, visitors will be offered a colorful program – from a smoothie bike to a “Trash Out” event. Numerous upcycling workshops, live music and a climbing tower are also part of the opening program.

About Globetrotter equipment:

In 1979 Globetrotter opened the first “special shop” for expeditions, survival and trekking in Hamburg. Since then, the company has grown into one of the largest European outdoor retailers. The company name not only stands for competent advice and quality equipment in the field of outdoor and travel needs, but also for sustainability. In its branches, the outdoor professional offers its customers repair services, equipment rental and second-hand equipment, among other things. In 2023, Globetrotter was among the top 5 companies in the “Resources” category of the German Sustainability Award.

