Again extensive strikes in Greece

Nationwide strikes have largely paralyzed traffic in Greece today. All domestic and international flights were affected, with the exception of emergency flights. Ferry traffic, rail traffic and local public transport in the big cities were also on strike.

In addition, employees in the public sector and employees in the health sector went on strike. The country’s major unions had once again called for work stoppages – people are demanding that the serious train accident that killed 57 people be fully clarified a good two weeks ago. Demonstrations have been announced for lunchtime in numerous cities across the country.

Pre-election campaign heats up mood

Another reason for the recent many strikes and demonstrations is the pre-election campaign. A parliamentary election must be held in Greece by the beginning of July at the latest, a date has not yet been set. The opposition parties are already mobilizing to put pressure on the incumbent conservative government.

The ongoing investigation into the head-on collision of a passenger train with a freight train brings to light enormous grievances on the railway. The station master, who sent the passenger train onto the wrong platforms, was demonstrably completely overwhelmed at his post. The technical security systems have also worked only partially or not at all for years.