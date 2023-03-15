Ranking Twitter: the 10 most mentioned films in the last hours

The list of the productions that have caused the most impact among the community of Twitter users (Infobae / Jovani Pérez)

With over 300 million users, Twitter It has become one of the favorite social networks of Internet users, who see this platform as the means to find out about the most commented, relevant or important facts of the moment, which is why the entertainment industry also finds here a popularity meter.

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus or HBO Max are aware of the impact that Twitter can have, so seek to position their series and films in the trending topics to arouse the interest of more users who can reproduce the productions and join the conversation.

Although in the new digital era it could be easy to get lost among so many novelties and the 65 million tweets that are written per dayTwitter trends —which will always be characterized by the use of famous hashtags— can be a guide to what titles are in fashion.

These are the most mentioned movies on Twitter this day:

1.Scream VI

Mentions: 16,680

Following the latest Ghostface murders, the four survivors leave Woodsboro to begin a new chapter.

2. The Little Mermaid

Mentions: 8,801

Ariel is a teenage mermaid, daughter of Triton, the king of the sea. Disobeying her father, she visits the surface and falls in love with Prince Eric. Hoping to find her lover, the little mermaid falls innocently under the charms of Úrsula, the sea witch, who transforms her into a human being. But the witch has terrible plans for Ariel and her father.

3.Joker

Mentions: 5,619

Arthur Fleck is a man ignored by society, whose motivation in life is to make people laugh. But a series of tragic events will lead him to see the world in another way. Movie based on Joker, the popular DC Comics character and Batman’s arch-villain, but in this film he takes on a more realistic and darker look.

4.John Wick 4

Mentions: 5,526

John Wick discovers a way to defeat the High Table. But in order to win his freedom, Wick must face a new rival with powerful alliances around the world, capable of turning old friends into enemies.

5. Super Mario Bros: The Movie

Mentions: 3,935

Animated film based on Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. video game franchise. It will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the license and will be produced and animated by Illumination Entertainment (The Minions).

6.Shazam! The fury of the gods

Mentions: 3,830

Sequel to the 2019 film ‘Shazam!’.

7. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Mentions: 2,867

Sequel to ‘Puss in Boots’ (2011). Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has consumed eight of his nine lives, so he sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore all nine of his…

8. The whale

Mentions: 2,195

A severely obese lonely English teacher (Brendan Fraser) tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter in one last chance for redemption.

9. Avatar: The Sense of Water

Mentions: 2,183

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins by telling the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that haunt them, what they have to do to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

10. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mentions: 1,182

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from the interference of world powers in the wake of the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to adjust to their new era, the heroes must act together, with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross, and force a new destiny for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Twitter launched its trends section in 2008. (REUTERS)

Although Twitter has been called SMS from the internet for its messages that allow a maximum of 280 characters (originally 140 characters), this is not the only thing to which the success of the blue bird network is attributed, but also the trends (trends).

It was in 2008 when the platform launched this tool and company co-founder Jack Dorsey described it as the “morning information evolution”because although before a person was aware of the most important news by reading the newspapers or watching the morning news, now the trends blog gave Twitter users a glimpse of what was considered important at a given time.

With that first glance, the path that allowed them to “explore” a certain topic of interest was formed, not only seeing the opinions of others, but also participating in the conversation.

At present it is possible to see the trends or trending topics at a national and global level.

According to the Twitter page, trends are determined by an algorithm And by default, they’re personalized based on the accounts you follow, your interests, and your location. This algorithm identifies topics that are popular at any given time, rather than those that have been popular for a while or on a daily basis, to help you discover the most recent ones being discussed.

Trending topics have also become an amplifier of citizen complaints in the world, such as the #MeToo or #BlackLivesMatter movements.

The Batman was one of the most watched movies of 2022. (HBO)

With the appearance of various streaming platforms now the number of new series and movies to enjoy each week is greater and among that accumulation there are some titles that They stand out more than othersmonopolizing the conversations among Internet users.

According to the list of “The year in searches”, the annual summary prepared by Google for 2022, the most talked about and searched movie of the year was Thor: Love and Thunderfrom the Marvel universe and starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

Second on the list is Black Adam, the action and adventure film that managed to unite Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill; on the third rung was the production in which Tom Cruise participated, Top Gun: Maverickfollowed by Robert Pattinson’s Batman and the animated film Charm.

The last five positions were Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, Jurassic World Dominion, KGF: Chapter 2; Uncharted and Morbius.

Regarding the seriesthe two most searched titles of the year were HBO productions Euphoriafollowed by House of the Dragon; The Disney Plus series, Moon Night, was positioned on the third rung.

In fourth place was the Netflix series, The Watcher, followed by Inventing Anna; in sixth place was the Dahmer series; followed by The Boys.

In eighth place the apocalyptic series from South Korea, All of Us Are Dead; The Boys stayed on the ninth step; and finally, in position number 10 was the successful adaptation of the book for adolescents heartstopper.