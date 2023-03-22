Against Bayern: BVB with Kobel, Adeyemi & Brandt

In all probability, Borussia Dortmund can again rely on Gregor Kobel (25) against FC Bayern. According to an article in ‘Sport Bild’, the regular keeper of the black and yellow team will be back in goal against the record champions. The Swiss was recently absent due to thigh problems and missed, among other things, the Champions League game against Chelsea (0:2).

According to the sports magazine, Karim Adeyemi (21) and Julian Brandt (26) are also fit for action again. The duo recently dropped out due to a torn muscle fiber. This means that BVB can draw on plenty of staff as far as possible. Only Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (18/shoulder injury) and Youssoufa Moukoko (18/ruptured syndesmosis ligament) are in danger of dropping out.

