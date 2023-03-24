Against the reform of unemployment insurance, unions file appeals with the Council of State

Several trade unions announced on Friday March 24 the filing of an appeal against the unemployment insurance reform, which since February 1 has led to a reduction in the duration of compensation for all new job seekers.

Unemployment insurance reform: why Macron is so keen on it

The reform, which aims to modulate the conditions of unemployment insurance according to the situation of the labor market, provides for a 25% reduction in the duration of compensation for all jobseekers who have opened rights since February 1. . An unemployed person who would have been entitled, for example, to 12 months of compensation under the old system is now only entitled to nine months.

The sequel after the ad

A minimum floor of six months is preserved. The first impacts are therefore expected from August 1st.

In a press release, Unsa announced the first this Friday that “in the face of a new unfair and brutal reform targeting job seekers”the organization had “decided to seize the Council of State to obtain its cancellation”.

Unanimous union opposition

Shortly afterwards, the CGT, FSU and Solidaires announced that they “attack the Council of State on the unemployment insurance decree” published on January 26, stating that “all the trade unions are jointly filing appeals”. According to the CGT, the CFDT and the CFTC must thus file a common appeal, other appeals must come from FO and the CFE-CGC.

Unemployment insurance: a useless (and unfair) reform

“If the government persists in forcing its pension reform, we must not forget that it used the same strategy, despite the unanimous opposition of all the trade unions to reform unemployment insurance”write the CGT, FSU and Solidaires, denouncing “an unfair, unjustified reform which breaks a little more the rights of jobless people”.

The previous controversial reform, launched in 2019 and fully entering into force at the end of 2021, had been delayed for two years due to the Covid and the appeals of the unions before the Council of State. In particular, it has tightened the conditions of compensation for job seekers, in particular those alternating periods of work and inactivity.