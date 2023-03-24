Day care centers and kindergartens are fighting against staff shortages – Medi Talents GmbH reveals its strategy for finding additional educators

Medi Talents GmbH

Würselen

Michael Haupt is the founder and managing director of Medi Talents GmbH, with which he supports the nursing industry in recruitment. In doing so, he uses specially developed strategies to address the needs of the nursing staff directly. He has already been able to generate more than 10,000 applications for his customers. Now he also includes the pedagogical field in his field of activity. Find out here how the expert supports day-care centers and kindergartens in times of staff shortages and how he manages to find additional educators.

Similar to other sectors, there is also a glaring shortage of staff in the educational sector. The most serious consequence: the affected parents cannot be offered all-day care in the day-care center. Mothers and fathers suffer from this – especially single parents. Working part-time and full-time is becoming almost impossible. As a result, the money in the till is no longer sufficient to cover the sharp rise in household and living expenses. However, the much too thin staffing level also has a negative effect on the facilities themselves. The existing educators often have to take on additional administrative tasks, which leads to an additional burden. “Although there are approaches to using administrative forces to relieve the staff, this will not solve the problem of the lack of educational staff and the lack of daycare places – the number of children without childcare places is simply too large for that,” says Michael Haupt, founder of Medi Talents Ltd. The lack of educators is mainly due to insufficient advertising for the profession and a wrong approach to recruiting. As an expert in the field of personnel recruitment, Medi Talents GmbH knows how to find the required skilled workers even in the current precarious situation and has revealed below how kindergartens and day-care centers should behave now.

The profession must be marketed attractively again

Careers in the pedagogical field in particular are not always perceived as attractive. It is all the more important to make the profession of educator attractive to the outside world again. It is important to provide an authentic insight into everyday working life and to openly communicate the actual advantages of the profession. In addition to the general promotion of the pedagogical area, institutions also have to work on their own perception.

To do this, it is important to build up an attractive employer brand, to identify your own advantages and to communicate openly to the outside world why potential candidates should apply to this institution. Employee testimonials have also proven to be useful here, as they provide authentic insight and thus strengthen the trust of the target group. Ultimately, one thing is certain: Only those who are present and visible to their target group can also gain the desired strength and fill vacancies.

Use as many channels as possible

To do this, it is important to place advertising on as many channels as possible, such as Google, job exchanges or social media. This applies both to the purpose of image strengthening and to present vacancies to the outside world. Even more, people should be encouraged to share the campaigns in order to achieve the greatest possible reach and thus constantly expand the radius of potential candidates. Above all, portals such as Facebook, Instagram and Co. have a special potential. After all, most of today’s workers spend their free time there. If they come across vacancies or attractive institutions there, the probability of qualitative advertising increases measurably. In addition, there is the opportunity to advertise yourself with much more than texts. Instead, with the help of professional image and video material, an insight can be provided and the trust of the target group can be strengthened.

Day care centers and kindergartens that take these aspects into account and also optimize the working conditions with regard to the roster and replacements in everyday work will soon be able to face the shortage of skilled workers and to fill vacancies with suitable candidates.

Are you also the manager or HR manager in a day-care center or kindergarten, would you like to finally recruit staff again and be accompanied by an experienced expert? Sign up now at the Medi Talents GmbH and make an appointment!

Press contact:

Ruben Schaefer

[email protected]

Original content from: Medi Talents GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell