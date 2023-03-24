For Larroque “the re-election of the President was left behind”

The Minister of Development of the Buenos Aires Community, Andrés Larroque, assured that the chances of Alberto Fernández seeking re-election “is already behind us” and attributed it, among other factors, to “certain issues related to ego and self-esteem.”

“The re-election of the president is behind us. There are no sectors that are raising it,” said one of the top leaders of La Cámpora and one of the leaders of the Frente de Todos who is most fighting for Cristina Kirchner to be a candidate in the next elections.

“It seems to me that this is behind us. There are no sectors that are raising that. I think that the argument put forward by people close to him has to do with being able to sustain the exercise of power until December 10 and that is beyond doubt due to responsibility that the political force as a whole has,” he said in statements to “Nacional Rock”.

In this way, Larroque once again questioned the head of state and his aspirations to go for a new mandate, as he has been doing recently, turned into a sword of ultra-Kirchnerism that is positioned among the first places when it comes to questioning the President.

Larroque, who has been systematically criticizing the president, and not only because of the possibility of seeking re-election, still said that “Alberto has a very important role in the electoral process,” and that “beyond sometimes getting entangled in certain issues linked to the ego and situations of self-esteem, has a central role in the design of the electoral strategy of course framed in the leadership and management of Cristina and the participation of Sergio Massa”.