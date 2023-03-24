The Micaela Law training was presented in the Senate

Gender training was presented, corresponding to the Micaela Law, aimed at staff and members of the Chamber of Senators of the province of Santa Fe.

The Law No. 27,499, known as “Micaela Law”sets the mandatory training on gender issues for all the people who make up the three branches of the State.

With this action, the The Senate ratified its commitment to comply with said training through joint work with the Ministry of Equality, Gender and Diversity of the Province, an entity that, according to the norm, fulfills the role of application authority.

In this sense, the lieutenant governor and president of the Senate expressed: “It’s a historic day because we are opening the doors of this room to two people, andrea and yuyo, who represent an individual struggle but who had the enormous capacity to turn it into a collective struggle. They transformed pain and loss into an interesting and effective instrument and device that allows the development of transversal learning that today reaches the Senate of Santa Fe”.

“He Government of Santa Fe had gender policies as a priority from the beginning of the administration. Throughout the entire territory, gender policies today are a reality because there is a political context that supports them,” concluded Rodenas.

For her part, the Minister of Equality, Gender and Diversity pointed out that, by decision of Governor Omar Perotti, We assume the commitment that the Micaela law is not only for obligated subjects but that it reaches every corner of the province, that it reaches clubs, unions, professional associations, civil associations, among others. Today we are presenting this training so that Senate workers can be trained in gender perspective and human rights. It is a historical fact that those who sanction the laws can carry out this training in order to transform the lives of Santa Fe men and women ”, he concluded.

He The event had the special presence of Néstor “Yuyo” García and Andrea Lescano, parents of Micaela García, who in their speeches argued that the path started does not have flags because it belongs to everyone: “The Micaela law has to be located in each reality because each place is a world,” Andrea said in reference to the territorial application of the regulations and sentenced: “Nobody is ever already deconstructed.” Also present were the Secretary of Education and Training for Equality, Luciano Fabbri; and the Director of Training, Sol Rodríguez.

The training course is structured in three modules; the first presents a journey through concepts related to the gender and diversity approach. The second deals with the problem of gender-based violence. And the third focuses on the transformation of practices through the incorporation of a gender and diversity perspective.