Argentina, 1985 can be played free of charge on Prime Video: “So that no one forgets”

On its twitter account, Prime Video Latam published that “Today everyone in Argentina can watch #Argentina1985 for free on #PrimeVideoLAT, to continue building a collective memory.”

In addition, the film will be presented today in more than 800 locations throughout the country, with free admission. You can search for your nearest Bicentennial House, INCAA Space or Digital Point and check the screening dates of Argentina, 1985.

On Saturday, March 25, there will be an outdoor screening of the film on the steps of the National Congress at 8:00 p.m.

The feature film had its world premiere on 3 September 2022 in the official competition of the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI International Critics Award for Best Film. of the public at the 70th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

In addition, it was also the winner of the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and recently competed for the Oscar for Best International Film.

The film focuses on the historical importance of the Trial of the Military Juntas and the return to democracy. It is focused on the figures of prosecutors Julio César Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, played by Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani, respectively.