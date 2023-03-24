Film persecution and detainees in the heart of La Plata

Two 27 year old men They were arrested this Thursday in La Plataafter a chase of more than 15 blocks. As reported by the Police, both young men were apprehended after they refused to identify themselves while traveling aboard a white Fiat Palio.

When they saw the agents, at the corner of 18 and 50, they made a quick escape through the downtown area of ​​the city, even driving the wrong way, “showing through the window what appeared to be a firearm”they detailed in the part of the Police.

For this reason, with the support of the GTO, they managed to intercept them at 14 between 36 and 37where did they go apprehended and accused of the crimes of “resisting authority” and “investigation of illegality”, since they presume that they would have committed crimes in the jurisdiction of La Plata.

Both young people were made available to the La Plata Justice that will resolve their procedural situation.