AI helps the taxman spot thousands of undeclared swimming pools, AI swipes for you on Tinder, Diablo 4 beta grills the RTX 3080s: this is the recap

Artificial intelligence helps the tax authorities spot thousands of undeclared swimming pools, CupidBot will help you swipe on Tinder, RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards that end up fried because of Diablo 4: this is the recap.

Artificial intelligence helps the tax authorities spot thousands of undeclared swimming pools

The taxman has pinned thousands of undeclared swimming pools thanks to artificial intelligence. In the Bouches-du-Rhône, for example, 7,224 swimming pools have already been identified using artificial intelligence and other monitoring tools such as cadastral maps.

Read: Artificial intelligence helps the tax authorities spot thousands of undeclared swimming pools

CupidBot, the AI ​​for men in trouble on Tinder

CupidBot is an AI-powered chatbot modeled after ChatGPT that aims to take control of your dating apps. No need to chat with anyone, the bot takes care of getting appointments for you.

👉 Do you use Google News? add Tom’s Guide on Google News so you don’t miss any important news from our site.

Read: Tinder: no more swiping, CupidBot promises to land dozens of dates for you

Several Diablo IV beta players are reporting the same bug

Many Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card users are reporting on Blizzard forums that the Diablo IV beta fried their GPU. Here’s a tip to prevent your map from dying prematurely before the open beta launches tomorrow.

To read: Diablo IV: the beta grid of the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, here is a solution to avoid the death of your graphics card