Ajorque on Mainz change: “Absolutely the right decision”

Ludovic Ajorque has ticked off his failed transfer to Hertha BSC. In an interview with ‘kicker’, when asked whether he was even happy to have ended up at FSV Mainz 05 and not in Berlin given the current table situation, the striker replies: “It must have been fate. I’m very happy that I’m here at a very friendly club where I feel very comfortable. At the end of the day it was absolutely the right decision.”

The 29-year-old Frenchman was about to switch to Hertha in the summer of 2022, but ultimately stayed with Racing Strasbourg. Six months later he moved to Mainz, where Ajorque scored two goals and one assist in his first nine Bundesliga appearances.

