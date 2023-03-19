Alcaraz vs Medvedev, the Final in Indian Wells

In the latest installment of rivalry in the Masters 1000 from Miami, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvev, two former world number ones face each other to open new paths towards their return to the top.

The Spanish tennis player who has not lost a set in this tournament defeated Jannik Sinner 7-6(4), 6-3 in the semifinals and will play his first final in Indian Wells.

“I am very happy to overcome this great match. Jannik is obviously a great player with great shots. I would say we are going to have a great rivalry over the years. We are playing in the best tournaments in the world. It doesn’t end here. We are going to play a lot of great matches. I’m very happy with my first final here in Indian Wells.”

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is looking to join compatriot Rafael Nadal as the only tennis player to win at least three ATP Masters 1000 titles as a teenager (Nadal has won six). Alcaraz is 2-0 in his previous finals at that prestigious level.

The Spaniard has reached the final in all three of his 2023 events, with a win in Buenos Aires and a loss in Rio de Janeiro, both against Cameron Norrie. He missed more than three months since last November with abdominal and hamstring injuries before making his season debut in Buenos Aires in February.

“I really want to play against the best tennis player in the world. I always say that if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and I would say that Daniil is the best player at the moment. For me, it’s going to be a real challenge. difficult, but I’m really prepared for it,” he said.

Carlos Alcaraz has been dominant on all surfaces. It is a sport that requires mastering different types of courts, with different ball speeds, effects and bounces. Alcaraz has shown since the beginning of his career that he has a natural talent for adaptation.

Alcaraz’s stats on the way to 100 wins don’t lie. His records on clay (47-12), grass (4-2) and hard court (49-18) reflect a competitor capable of prevailing in any situation. With his trademark attacking tennis, Alcaraz protects the baseline with speed. He has also shown his relentless prowess on both indoor (16-6) and outdoor (84-26) courts.

Daniel Medvedev surpassed Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach his first Masters 1000 final in Indian Wells. The Russian extended his winning streak to 19 matches, having so far won titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai during his career.

The former world number 1 is now one match away from becoming the first man to win four titles in five weeks since Andy Murray in 2016.

“It was crazy at the end. I managed to keep playing well. I am very happy that I managed not to lose this match.”

As he has throughout his career, Medvedev was relentless from the baseline during the hour and 47 minute clash. Yet he also added to his performance a series of magical moments that left an exasperated Tiafoe at times, himself one of the biggest crowd-pleasers on Tour, with little chance to counter.

Medvedev sprained his ankle in his fourth-round win against Alexander Zverev and then badly cut his thumb in his quarterfinal win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. After overcoming those challenges and then defeating Tiafoe, he booked a date with Carlos Alcaraz or in the championship match.

The 27-year-old is chasing his fifth Masters 1000 crown, and his first since 2021.

“I’m playing better and better I would say. When I sprained my ankle I started to play better on this court. It’s still not my favorite conditions to play on, that’s why also at the end (today) I was probably struggling. On any other court I could do better with match points, but you never know. But when you’re in the final you can’t complain, so I’m looking forward to tomorrow and I hope I can play my best tennis,” Medvedev said.

Despite missing his first Masters 1000 final, Tiafoe, 25, will return to his career-high of No. 14 on Monday. ATP ranking as a result of his run at Indian Wells.

