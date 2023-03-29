Alert for apps that steal your bank details, delete them this way

Cybersecurity companies have warned of a large number of applications infected by malicious viruses, which you should be aware of and delete from your device as soon as possible.

And it is that although Google in its Play Store and Manzana with his Apple Store have strong measures to protect their users, cybercriminals have found a way to circumvent the systems of some apps.

It was explained that the apps that go from games to tools to “improve the operation of the smartphone” work in a “normal” way but hide the malware “Joker” that infects devices through the permissions that users grant to applications.

What data could Joker malware steal from me?

The data that the Joker virus can hijack is: cookie theft contact details and SMS.



But, why can you have access to all this? Experts explain that when downloading an application, a series of permissions are requested to be able to be installed, which many users accept without reading them.

So, the malware access to read messages and get permission to run in the background. In this way, you can navigate hiddenly on a subscription website and affiliate the user to the service.

What is the list of applications infected by malware?

The list of infected apps that were available was released by security experts at SecneurX.



Logo Design Maker

Funny Emoji Keyboard

Animal Doodle Drawing

Dexterity QR Scanner

Heart Rate Monitor

Beautiful Christmas Songs

Magic Face AI

Love Sticker

HD Screen Mirroring

Phone to TV

Photo Voice Translator

Effect Voice Changer

Quick PDF Scanner

Easy Voice Change

Fast Language Translator

Perfect Face Swap

Effects Photo Editor

Cool Screen Mirroring

Phone Cleaner Lite

Blood Glucose Recorder

Shortcut Screen Mirroring

Mind Message

Advanced Cast Screen

Coloring Painting

The “Joker” malware was found in the previous list, but there are 10 more that are dangerous because they contain Trojans such as Autolucos:

Fun Paint & Coloring

Epic Gamebox & Hub

Blue Voice Changer

Clever Clean – Batter Saver

Album Live Wallpaper & Theme

Digital Clock – Always display

Live Wallpaper – HD 3D/4D

Grape Camera & Photo Editor

paper paint

Super Emoji Editor & Sticker

What can I do if I have one of these apps on my smartphone?

Most apps are no longer available on PlayStore and App Store



The first thing you should consider is that it doesn’t matter if the app works or not, you should remove it because in many cases it is working without you noticing.

To delete the app, go to the settings menu of your phone, go to the applications section to display all the ones you have downloaded, select the one you want and first click stop, finally select the delete option.

