Alert for apps that steal your bank details, delete them this way

Cybersecurity companies have warned of a large number of applications infected by malicious viruses, which you should be aware of and delete from your device as soon as possible.
And it is that although Google in its Play Store and Manzana with his Apple Store have strong measures to protect their users, cybercriminals have found a way to circumvent the systems of some apps.
It was explained that the apps that go from games to tools to “improve the operation of the smartphone” work in a “normal” way but hide the malware “Joker” that infects devices through the permissions that users grant to applications.
What data could Joker malware steal from me?
Among the data that the Joker virus can appropriate are: the theft of cookies, details of contacts and SMS, device lock PIN, banking information, among others.
But, why can you have access to all this? Experts explain that when downloading an application, a series of permissions are requested to be able to be installed, which many users accept without reading them.
So, the malware access to read messages and get permission to run in the background. In this way, you can navigate hiddenly on a subscription website and affiliate the user to the service.
What is the list of applications infected by malware?
The list of infected apps that were available was released by SecneurX security experts and is as follows:
- Logo Design Maker
- Funny Emoji Keyboard
- Animal Doodle Drawing
- Dexterity QR Scanner
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Beautiful Christmas Songs
- Magic Face AI
- Love Sticker
- HD Screen Mirroring
- Phone to TV
- Photo Voice Translator
- Effect Voice Changer
- Quick PDF Scanner
- Easy Voice Change
- Fast Language Translator
- Perfect Face Swap
- Effects Photo Editor
- Cool Screen Mirroring
- Phone Cleaner Lite
- Blood Glucose Recorder
- Shortcut Screen Mirroring
- Mind Message
- Advanced Cast Screen
- Coloring Painting
The “Joker” malware was found in the previous list, but there are 10 more that are dangerous because they contain Trojans such as Autolucos:
- Fun Paint & Coloring
- Epic Gamebox & Hub
- Blue Voice Changer
- Clever Clean – Batter Saver
- Album Live Wallpaper & Theme
- Digital Clock – Always display
- Live Wallpaper – HD 3D/4D
- Grape Camera & Photo Editor
- paper paint
- Super Emoji Editor & Sticker
What can I do if I have one of these apps on my smartphone?
Although most apps are no longer available on PlayStore and app store. It is important that you know what to do if you recognize any of these on your cell phone with malicious malware.
The first thing you should consider is that it doesn’t matter if the app works or not, you should remove it because in many cases it is working without you noticing.
To delete the app, go to the settings menu of your phone, go to the applications section to display all the ones you have downloaded, select the one you want and first click stop, finally select the delete option.
