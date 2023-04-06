Algeria weather alert: stormy rains in several wilayas on April 7

Rains, sometimes in the form of thundery showers, with gusts of wind under thunderstorms, will affect several wilayas in the south of the country on Friday.

Indeed, rains, sometimes in the form of stormy showers, with gusts of wind under thunderstorms, will affect tomorrow, Friday April 6, 2023, several wilayas in the south of the country, indicates a special weather report (BMS) issued Thursday by the National Office of Meteorology (ONM).

Placed in “Orange” vigilance, this BMS concerns the wilayas of Timimoun, El Menéa, the South of El Bayadh and Ghardaïa where the quantities of rain are estimated between 15 and 25 mm during the validity of the BMS, from Friday at 00:00 to 12:00 .

Are also concerned by this Special Weather Bulletin, the wilayas of Touggourt, El Oued and the North of Ouargla where the quantities of rain are estimated between 15 and 25 mm, Friday from 06:00 to 18:00.