Algeria weather: spring weather will be there this Thursday, March 23

For this Thursday, March 23, 2023, coinciding with the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, mild, spring-like weather will mark the weather forecasts throughout the national territory. Indeed, the day today promises to be sunny and calm.

In its weather report for March 23, the National Meteorological Office (ONM) indicated that “generally clear skies will mark the northern regions of the country”. In addition, the services of Météo Algérie have forecast “a partially cloudy sky over the south-west and the north Sahara”.

On its website, the ONM has not issued any particular alert or special weather bulletin (BMS). For this Thursday, March 23, the sea will also be calm, because Météo Algérie has not placed the coastal regions of the country on alert for “violent winds” and “dangerous waves”.

Weather report: what will the weather be like this Thursday?

In addition, the services of the ONM indicated that the maximum temperatures expected this Thursday will reach between 20 and 28 ° C on the coastal regions of the country. With 20°C in Annaba, 21°C in Jijel, 22°C in Skikda, but also 25°C in Oran and Algiers.

Regarding the interior regions of the country, Météo Algérie has forecast maximum temperatures of around 19 and 29 ° C. Thus, the mercury will show 23°C in Guelma, 24°C in Medea and Mila, 25°C in Naama and 29°C in Mascara.

Finally, with regard to the Saharan regions, the same source indicated that the maximum temperatures expected this Thursday, March 23 will vary between 25 and 36 ° C. Moreover, the ONM has forecast 27°C in El Oued, 29°C in Djanet and 33°C in Adrar.