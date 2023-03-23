With Plan B, the institutional framework in Mexico is at risk: OAS

The electoral reform known as Plan B it affects the integrity of the organization of the elections and, therefore, the certainty and confidence with which the electoral processes must be organized, said Lorenzo CordovaPresident of the National Electoral Institute (INE), what coincided Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), who lamented that the institutionality “be at risk”.

almagro highlighted the need to make electoral processes transparent and recognized the work of the INE in the electoral function with adherence to the principle of impartiality, as well as the capacity and experience of its officials.

The foregoing, during the meeting held by the President of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova Vianellowith the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagroas part of his work visit in USA.

in the meeting, Lorenzo Cordova highlighted the achievements of the National Election System that arose from the reform of 2014but whose roots and origins extend even to the very birth of the Federal Electoral Institute (IFE).

He INEhe said, has participated in the organization of 331 choices and none of them have presented post-electoral conflicts.

The meeting was also attended by OAS Secretary for Strengthening Democracy, Francisco Guerrerowho recognized the work done by Lorenzo Cordova and warned about the threats it has received from various sides, including the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Ministry of Finance.

During this day, Lorenzo Cordova Vianello He also met with officials of the Atlantic Council.

