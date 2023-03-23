VIDEO.- In a villa, with flip-flops and muscular, and hugging a tripero: Burlando launched a striking campaign

After his high profile during the trial for the crime of Fernando Báez Sosa, Fernando Burlando formalized his candidacy for the governorship of the province of Buenos Aires with a striking advertising spot.

The media lawyer is seen surrounded by people from an emergency neighborhood and with a look that contrasts with the image he usually projects with expensive suits: muscular, shorts and flip flops. An indication that the video would have been made in La Plata is that in the images a person is seen on two occasions with a gymnastics shirt.

As it turned out, Burlando would go alone and compete within the Federal Integration Movement.

“The complaint and not participating is being an accomplice. I don’t want to be more complicit. You have to participate, that’s the new idea. If we complain nothing more, we stay halfway. We all have to participate and purify the politics that have hurt her so much, seriously hurt her,” she said in February.

Burlando has extensive experience in media cases and during the summer he obtained great public exposure in the trial for the murder of Báez Sosa.