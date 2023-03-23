Actions and reactions: Receive endorsement

Crédito Real, a non-financial lender in the process of liquidation, received authorization from Judge John Dorsey of the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, United States, to sell its Crédito Real USA Finance unit to Bepensa Capital.

Crusafin, as the unit that sold Crédito Real is also known, was a subsidiary of Crédito Real USA, dedicated to providing automotive financing to the Latino market in the United States, with a presence in Texas and Florida.

Although the amount of the operation was not revealed by Crédito Real, estimates from the rating agency Fitch Ratings place it at 60.5 million dollars.

The sale was authorized in the midst of the liquidation process initiated by the non-bank financial institution in July 2022, given the difficulties it faced in meeting its financial obligations, as part of a crisis in the sector.

Amazon, the American e-commerce giant, launched its line of Fire TV smart televisions in Mexico, with three new models that are available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday.

The company will market its high-end Omni QLED series in the Mexican market, as well as Series 2 and Series 4, each with specific characteristics to serve different segments.

The Omni QLED series will be sold in the country from 13,999 pesos. The 55-inch version can be purchased in pre-sale starting this Wednesday, with deliveries starting May 11, while the 65- and 75-inch models will be available in the coming weeks.

For their part, series 2 and 4 will be available from 4,499 and 8,499 pesos, respectively, with deliveries starting on April 5.

América Móvil will propose to its shareholders to distribute a dividend of 0.46 pesos per share, which represents a yield of 2.4%, taking into account the closing price of the shares of 19.19 pesos on Tuesday.

The dividend is 2 cents higher than the 44 cents awarded in 2022, when the company approved a dividend that represented a 2.1% yield for series L shares, which are comparable to the current series B that just came into operation.

If the dividend is approved in the assemblies, which the company said in a statement it will do in April, without determining the day, it will imply a disbursement of 29.1 billion pesos, or approximately 1,560 million dollars.

In the same way, during the meeting of title owners, he will propose that the share repurchase fund enabled between April 2023 and April 2024 be 20,000 million pesos, which would be 23% less than the 26,000 million approved a year earlier.

Nissan Motor Company announced a concept sedan equipped with approximately 30 devices born from free ideas and ingenuity.

The Contemporary Lifestyle Vehicle, created through a DIY approach, will be on display at the Nissan Global Headquarters gallery between March 24 and April 2 and can already be viewed on Nissan’s YouTube channel starting today. Wednesday.

The Joe Biden administration is under pressure to ban the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, but any such move likely hinges on the passage of a new law that bolsters the government’s authority to regulate communications.

Lawmakers and national security advocates in the United States are pushing to ban TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, fearing the app could censor content, influence users and transmit personal data of Americans to Beijing, accusations that the company denies.

The courts blocked an earlier attempt by the Trump administration to ban the app, in part because such a move violated free speech protections.