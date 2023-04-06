ALGERIAN WATER BOMBERS: the Russians publish the first images of the second plane

CIVIL DEFENSE – If during the last two years (2021 et 2022) Algeria had to react in catastrophe to the forest fires who ravaged the country; for the summer of 2023, it will be able to understand the situation with more serenity. And for good reason, our country should have by then at least 2 water bomber planes of Russian manufacture.

Indeed, after the 2021 forest fires, the Department of National Defense (DND) placed an order for 4 water bomber planes to Russia. This is the latest version of the Beriev Aircraft Company model, and the Be-200. An order which the company plans to honor half before the end of the year.

Thus, the construction of the first Beriev BE-200 is finalized and the water bomber will be delivered to Algeria in the next few days. As for the second device, still under construction, it has reached a very advanced stage and it may be delivered in the next few months.

Russian engineers share the first images of the second Algerian Beriev BE200

In this regard, the site dedicated to security and defense, menadefense.net, revealed yesterday (April 5, 2023) that the manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation (OAK) broadcast on its Telegram channel images showing that “ the construction of the device is in its last phase and exceeded that of fuselage assembly”.

so here’s three pictures of the site of the Algerian Beriev Be-200 water bomber that Russian engineers released yesterday and which confirmsnt the appreciable advancement of the building operation:

In addition, the same source reports that several Algerian crews continue training in Russia on the piloting of water bomber planes and the maneuvers of extinguishing forest fires. A program provided by ” Beriev’s seasoned instructors and the (Russian) Ministry of Emergency Situations”.

The specialized site adds that two teams, at least, have completed their training. And it is to them that will fall the responsibility of bring back the first device Beriev be200 in Algeria.