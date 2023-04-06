Cuba is a place to go live, says AMLO

Mexico City.- In the virtual meeting of the Alliance of Latin American and Caribbean Countries, in which the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel, participated, the Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, shared his perspective on Cuba, noting that it would be an attractive destination to settle down.

“To Miguel, you don’t know, well, all your countries… now that I’ve been visiting the southeast I’ve been to Chetumal, I’ve been to Belize, what a beautiful country, and all the countries,” he said.

“And Cuba is for going to live there, heh, heh, heh. Miguel, and always our solidarity, always our solidarity with Cuba and with all the peoples of Latin America, the Caribbean, our America.”

Previously, in the same speech, López Obrador mentioned among the heroes, martyrs and liberators of America “Commander Fidel Castro” and “Commander Ché Guevara”, in addition to other historical figures such as Salvador Allende, José Martí and Benito Juárez.

At the proposal of López Obrador, 10 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean participated this Wednesday in a videoconference summit -which lasted two hours- with the aim of reaching agreements to expedite trade in products, eliminate tariff barriers and combat inflation.

“Flights affect me a lot”

During his second speech at the meeting, with which the remote meeting was locked, López Obrador argued that he does not usually make many trips abroad because flights affect him a lot, not because of arrogance.

“Also, because I want you not to feel that our arrogance is on our part, right? And that we don’t travel because we don’t need it, no, no, no, I have a very particular matter, flights do affect me a lot,” express.

“Besides, it’s not necessary to see each other, because we identify a lot,” he told counterparts he considers friends such as Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, from Brazil; Alberto Fernández, from Argentina; and Luis Arce, from Bolivia.

As he had anticipated in his mornings, López Obrador confirmed that he will visit Chile on September 11 and, later, he will make state visits to Colombia, Brazil and Argentina.

“Yes, I am going to be in Chile on September 11 because I was trained, I already told you (he tells Gabriel Boric), admiring President Allende; on the 11th we will be there, Gabriel we wish you the best, and to all “, he stated.

“Since I was in the Faculty, first year of Political Science, when he was assassinated, and it was very painful, and also very instructive, because at that time it was thought that changes could not be carried out if it was not through armed forces and he maintained his position of seeking transformation through peaceful means, through elections, and he gave his life for that”.