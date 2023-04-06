Governor of Zacatecas places a close friend of Senator David Monreal in the Ministry of Government

This Wednesday, the governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal Ávila, removed Gabriela Pinedo Morales from the General Secretariat of the state government, and placed Rodrigo Reyes Muguerza in office, a person close to Ricardo Monreal, leader of Morena in the Senate and brother of the Zacatecan governor.

The local president David Monreal Ávila justified his change by pointing out that the current former secretary, Gabriela Pinedo Morales, will return to the Zacatecas Congress as a local deputy in search of building consensus and agreements

And it is that the morenista maintained that after 18 months of protesting at the head of the General Secretariat of Government, Pinedo Morales has done good to the entity “with his loyalty, his commitment, his work and his talent”, and he asserted that she will be able to continue doing so as a legislator.

“I have asked him to help me in the state congress so that I can carry out all these changes to the law (…) and we can achieve many of the objectives that we have set for ourselves as a government,” he said.

Meanwhile, he indicated that Rodrigo Reyes Muguerza, the new government secretary, is a progressive Zacatecan, a young man who has his backing and support so that he can carry out his responsibility diligently, with commitment and loyalty.

It should be noted that Rodrigo Reyes Muguerza worked until 2021 as general coordinator of advisers to Ricardo Monreal Ávila, on the Political Coordination Board of the Senate of the Republic.

Previously, he served as deputy general director of the Social Development Secretariat (Sedesol), director of the Technical Coordination of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), and technical assistant in two agencies dependent on the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).