Tornado in Missouri leaves at least 5 dead

Missouri, United States.- A tornado killed at least five people when it hit Missouri in the central United States on Wednesday, local authorities reported.

There are “five confirmed deaths,” Sergeant Clark Parrott, a spokesman for the Missouri Traffic Police, told AFP.

The images broadcast by the local chain Fox 2 show trees uprooted and houses blown up in the town of Glenallen, in the southeast of this state.

Several towns in Bollinger County “have been hit by what appears to be a significant tornado early this morning,” said Sheriff Casey Graham, who confirmed the death toll of five in a Facebook post.

“Throughout the early morning and even now, search and rescue efforts are underway,” he added.

Tornadoes, weather phenomena that are difficult to predict, are common in the United States, especially in the center and south of the country.

Storms and tornadoes that swept through several states across the country this past weekend killed at least 32 people.

The southern state of Tennessee has been the most affected with 15 deaths, according to official sources. A week earlier, a tornado killed 25 people in Mississippi.