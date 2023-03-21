Alicia Keys will arrive at the National Auditorium

Alicia Keys will continue her successful ALICIA + KEYS tour now in Latin America, the singer will have 3 performances in Mexico.

The 15-time Grammy winner will arrive in Monterrey, Mexico City and Guadalajara next May as part of her tour produced by Live Nation and OCESA.

This stage will start at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 3, it will also make stops in Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

The arrival of Keys in Latin America comes after the successful passage that he had through arenas in Europe, the United States and Canada in 2022, shows in which he had a new personalized stage, lighting and costume design.

Mexico will enjoy three dates in Monterrey, Mexico City and Guadalajara on May 4, 17 and 19, respectively, at the Citibanamex Auditorium, National Auditorium and Telmex Auditorium.

Tickets will be available at the HSBC Big Sale starting Monday, March 27 at 11 AM local time through www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The General Sale will begin on Tuesday, March 28 at 11 AM local time. For more information visit AliciaKeys.com