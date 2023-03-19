Alito seeks permanent immunity; If they stop Trump, water with his hordes!

The gossips in Insurgentes Norte say that he went on vacation because of the bridge and sought a pretext to meet with the Mexican migrant community that lives on the other side, as if the PRI had enough resources to finance that trip abroad with all the paid expenses. Others say that he went in search of residence in case he does not achieve his political objectives and has to leave the country before justice catches him and is tried for acts of corruption that have been pointed out to him. However, Alito Moreno is planning something, before the Electoral Tribunal hits him again to continue leading the tricolor and has to conclude his term in August of this year. They tell me that the replacement as head of the PRI CEN will be nothing less than his faithful squire and cover in the Investigative Section of the Chamber of Deputies, Rubén Moreira, who has done everything possible so that the impeachment trial is lost in limbo in Saint Lazarus. In order not to lose jurisdiction and jump to the Senate in 2024 through the multi-member path, Alito will move whatever is necessary to save his skin, it will not be the bad one…

We must call Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval to account, because spying on civilians without a warrant is a serious crime and the general must answer for these acts, Raymundo Ramos, the Nuevo Laredo activist who during August and September 2020, he would have been the victim of “intelligence work”, as the federal government euphemistically calls its espionage against journalists and social activists. Ramos Vázquez sued the Legislative Branch to order an appearance by the top commander of the Mexican Army to explain how and why he and his subordinates intervene in private communications through the Pegasus system, as revealed by the hack to SEDENA by the Guacamayas organization. In an interview for my YouTube program MonitorEsMultimedia, the activist Ramos Vázquez, whom the federal government tried to link with the Northwest Cartel, told me that his organization will denounce the Secretary of Defense and those responsible before the Attorney General’s Office. and The National Human Rights Commission, due to the accusations of which they have been victims, and recognized that although it is very likely that their complaint will not proceed before the aforementioned instances due to their close relationship with the 4t, the procedure must be done by protocol and that they will wait, not long, to then turn to international bodies because they are convinced that it is necessary to fight against the absolute power of a few against defenseless citizens. That General Sandoval appear because with the Pegasus virus in the hands of the army, nobody knows where the information they have is going to end up, Ramos demanded.

Although the company has repeatedly denied it, Aeroméxico passengers complain about its constant changes of equipment (aircraft), absence of pilots or flight attendants, and changes in the arrival and departure rooms of their flights, which has caused economic losses and setbacks. work and family, for which no one is responsible. Last Thursday, attendees of the 86th Banking Convention that took place in Mérida, stayed for hours on the ground in Mexico City because their flight, which was scheduled to take off at 6:55 p.m., had three delays “due to lack of crew,” while that same day in Monterrey, the passengers of a flight to Mexico City were retained inside the plane for more than six hours, without ventilation and of course without drinks or food during the delay, the responsibility of the airline. The problem with Aeroméxico is that this type of incident is becoming more frequent and while the pilots and flight attendants blame the chaos on those in charge of scheduling the flights, the unions and the company do not explain when and how the matter will be resolved, and they do not take responsibility for its delays and inconveniences to passengers.

The alerts not to travel to Mexico, issued by various government agencies of the United States, have provoked an angry response from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador who, suddenly and without figures in hand, retorted that our country is today safer than its neighbor from North. However, the kidnapping of four US citizens and the murder of two of them at the hands of organized crime last week revived the warnings not to travel to our country, particularly Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas. In addition to Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, where according to the State Department, the US Embassy, ​​consulates and even the Texas Department of Security, synthetic drugs, adulterated pills and unregulated alcohol are sold in an environment of violence and insecurity in which it is recommended not to go out at night. Although tourism experts explain that the young springbreakers, who this week will begin to arrive in our country, a few years ago spent a daily average of 600 dollars per person, now they only spend 150 dollars, the tourist service providers in those places cannot afford to despise the economic benefits of any visitor, whether national or foreign. For this reason, it is imperative to demand that the Mexican authorities combat insecurity and eradicate violence in this country, which not only scare away tourism and with good reason, but are conditions that Mexicans deserve. Ultimately, that’s why they were elected at the polls and that’s why they get paid.

Bird of storms, Donald Trump himself assures that tomorrow Tuesday he could be arrested, a situation never seen against a former president of the United States. In this case, the eventual arrest of the Republican would not be for the so-called Russian plot or for inciting his most radical followers to violently take over the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when he alleged fraud in the election he lost to current President Joe Biden. , but for a bribe of 130 thousand dollars given to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, so that during the 2016 presidential campaign, she would not reveal that she had a relationship with the then candidate, which would have done her enormous political damage. The matter was leaked and is being discussed in a Manhattan court, an instance described by Trump as highly politicized and corrupt. The dangerous thing about this new Trump affair is that by announcing his possible arrest, he has once again called on his supporters to protest in the streets. Let’s see if they don’t go too far like in the Capitol, but now in New York, water!