All About Lock Mode on iPhone | Practical Guide

Lockdown Mode, also known as Lockdown Mode, is an extreme protection measure for iPhone, iPad and Mac aimed at people who believe they are targets of serious and highly targeted cyber attacks. It is a protective answer to more powerful spyware software such as Pegasus.

It is such an urgent measure that Apple itself recognizes that it is an optional function and not all people are victims of these attacks. When active, Lockdown Mode restricts many device functions and interferes with system and application performance — so it is not a recommended tool for everyday use.

Which devices have Lockdown Mode?

The feature was released for iPhone, iPad and Mac in 2022. It is available for devices updated from iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.

What does Lockdown Mode do to the device?

Lockdown Mode blocks and affects the operation of various applications and functions. In the case of internet browsing, for example, the feature reduces page loading speed, in addition to not displaying some images and fonts.

The system still blocks FaceTime calls to new contacts, does not display some attached files in iMessage, prevents the blocked device from connecting to other devices and affects shared albums in Photos and other Apple services, such as the Home app. Calls, SMS sending and emergency services work normally.

How to Enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone and iPad

Open the Settings app and look for the “Privacy and Security” category; Scroll down and tap on “Block Mode”; Select “Enable Lock Mode” on the next two screens. You can read all feature changes before moving forward; Tap “Activate and Restart”. After connecting the iPhone again, validate the password access and start using the device in active mode.

How to Enable Lockdown Mode on Mac

Click on the Apple icon and select “System settings”; Then select the “Privacy and Security” tab; In the Blocking Mode field, click “Enable”; Confirm the procedure with a password and then restart the computer.

How to control apps and websites with active mode

On the Block Mode screen, located in the privacy and security settings, it is possible to open exceptions for websites and apps with the service active. To unblock an app, access the screen with the same path mentioned above and tap on “Configure Web Browsing”. Then uncheck the options.

In Safari, you can also unblock websites. To do so, tap the “Aa” icon and select “Page Fits”. Then turn off the “Block Mode” option.

How to disable Lockdown Mode

To exit the mode, it is necessary to redo the same path:

Open the Settings screen and select “Privacy and Security”; Tap “Block Mode”; Select “Disable” and complete the process.

You will need to restart your device again. Then you can access all features without role interference.