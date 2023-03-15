All the changes, signings and memes that the 2023 NFL free agency has left

There is no date that does not arrive or deadline that is not met and in the NFL the time has come to start with stove football in terms of fucho and free agency on the gridiron.
In February we knew the new champion in the Super Bowl, but the emotions have not ended for American football fans, because since the Chiefs raised the Vince Lombardi, the 2023 season started -unofficially-.
And well, there are a few important dates to cover in the so-called NFL low season, which is nothing more thanTeam planning for the coming season. We already passed the Combine (here we explain what it is) and already We are entering the era of free agency.
This free agency is where teams cut and sign players.Of course, taking into account the availability of money in the salary cap, which is the dollar limit that all NFL teams have to pay all their assets.
The biggest moves in NFL free agency in 2023
Peeeeeeeero, it’s not just about signing and cutting players, because this time of NFL free agency, it’s also used by teams to put together player trades, draft picks (the next big event of the offseason) and more, looking to improve their rosters or lower their salary cap bill.
Washington Commanders
- Carson Wentz (QB) released
- Daron Payne (defensive tackle) contract extended
Atlanta Falcons
- Released Marcus Mariotta (QB)
- They receive Jonnu Smith (tight end) from the Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick
- Fichan a Jessie Bates (safety)
- Adquieren a Taylor Heinicke (QB)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Franchise tag placed on Evan Engram (Tight end)
Minnesota Vikings
- Liberaron a Eric Kendricks (linebacker)
- Released Adam Thielen (catcher)
Dallas Cowboys
- Franchise player tag placed on Tony Pollard (running back)
Seattle Seahawks
- They rehired Geno Smith (QB)
- Sign Dre’Mont Jones (defensive tackle)
Baltimore Ravens, a novelty in NFL free agency
- They placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson (QB), they can still lose it and win two Draft picks
- Calais Campbell (Edge) released
New York Giants
- They extended the contract of Daniel Jones (QB)
- They placed the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley (running back)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Recontrataron a Brandon Graham (Edge)
- Jason Kelce (center) returns for the 2023 season
New England Patriots
- Devin McCourty (safety) announced his retirement
- Trade Jonnu Smith (tight end) for a seventh-round draft pick from the Falcons
- Chris Lindstrom (offensive line) contract extended
Chicago Bears
- They traded their first overall draft pick to the Panthers
- DJ Moore (catcher) is acquired in trade with Panthers
- Adquieren a Tremaine Edmunds (linebacker)
Carolina Panthers
- They receive the first overall pick for the 2023 Draft in exchange for DJ Moore
- They hire Von Bell (safety)
Las Vegas Raiders are putting together a blunderbuss in NFL free agency
Miami Dolphins
- Acquire Jalen Ramsey (cornerback) for a third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long
- Firman a Mike White (QB)
- They will find Raheem Mostert (runner)
los angeles rams
- Acquire Hunter Long (tight end) and third-round pick for Jalen Ramsey (cornerback) from Dolphins
san francisco 49ers
- Sign Javon Hargrove (defensive tackle)
- In NFL free agency they take Sam Darnold (QB)
Denver Broncos
- Sign Mike McGlinchey (offensive tackle)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- They take Patrick Peterson (cornerback) in free agency
los angeles chargers
- After being released in free agency, they take Eric Kendricks (linebacker)
New Orleans Saints
- Derek Carr (QB) is taken in NFL free agency
- Jameis Winston (QB) re-signs contract
Houston Texans
- They take Jammie Ward (perimeter)
And my memes?
It may interest you