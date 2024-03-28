Alves goes to sign for the first time at the Barcelona Court

Dani Alves is already complying with the measures decreed by the Barcelona Court to enjoy conditional freedom and Today he appeared in court for the first time to sign, where he arrived in the company of his lawyer, Ins Guardiola.. This is the first time that he leaves his mansion in Esplugues de Llobregat after being released.

After paying the bail of one million euros imposed by Section 21 of the Barcelona Court, at 16:26 on Tuesday Dani Alves left prison de Brians 2 spent four months and five years in provisional prison after being sentenced to four and a half years in prison, in addition to another five years of supervised release, removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months, and compensation of 150,000 and payment of the costs of the trial, for the crime. of sexual assault that he committed on the night of December 30, 2022 in the bathroom of the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

Enlarge Dani Alves goes to the Barcelona Court for the first time to sign after being released. Nacho Twelve REUTERS

Conditions for provisional release

To enjoy this provisional freedom until there is a final ruling (that is, the appeals are resolved, which could reach the Supreme Court, a circumstance that will last around two years), the Barcelona Court imposes different measures on the footballer. First of all, this He has had to hand over his two passports to the court (Brazilian and Spanish) and He must appear, as he did today for the first time, every Friday, except those that are holidays (hence why he went) at the Barcelona Court. In this way, he certifies that he has not escaped. In addition, the situation has been communicated to the Brazilian authorities so that they do not issue him a new passport.

It also imposes on the footballer the prohibition of approaching the complainant at a distance of less than 1,000 meters from her home, as well as her place of work and any other place she frequents. And you won’t be able to communicate with her. through any type of media until a final sentence is handed down.

Likewise, he has also had to deliver a bail of one million euros to prevent him from fleeing to Brazil, his country of origin and with which Spain does not have an extradition treaty. This was the measure that resisted him the most of all those requested, since the footballer argued that he did not currently have economic strength and the father of his friend Neymar, after the conviction, did not want to lend him money again and disassociated himself from the case.

