Joana Sanz and Dani Alves, life separately

One of the many open fronts that Dani Alves has when he leaves prison is his marriage to Joana Sanz. At the beginning of the process, the Tenerife model made public her intentions to divorce the soccer player, but ended up changing her opinion by standing at his side and even testifying on her behalf at the trial. in which, finally, he ended up being sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape.

However, despite having been out of prison for two days, the reunion between Alves and Joana has not yet occurred. According to the television program That’s Life, Dani is now worried because his relationship with Joana Sanz has become very unpleasant. They have even added that his lawyer, Ins Guardiola, would have recommended placing a camera to record all her movements, given that there are belongings of the mannequin inside the home.

Joana Sanz has not appeared at the house at any time. I know that he was there when Dani was not there, but once he leaves prison and settles there, he has not appeared nor will he appear. There has been no reconciliation and it seems that she has no intention of returning home or being with him., they have settled. Sanz, for his part, has not spoken publicly about Alves’ release, although lately he has not hesitated to defend his innocence.

birthday celebration

On his return to his mansion in Esplugues de Llobregat, Dani Alves took advantage of his second night at home to have a party with his closest friends. His parents and his brother were there, as well as the family’s two lawyers. A delivery man with a bouquet of flowers and another from a hamburger company also arrived at the place.

Apparently, all this preparation was due to the fact that it was a special date, since in addition to celebrating his provisional release, it was his father’s birthday. An attempt, as his friend Joao Alcntara expressed, to make up for lost time.

